Hudson Valley Duck Race Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Video of annual race in Wurtsboro, NY has over 3 million views on Facebook.

Once a year in Sullivan County, the Village of Wurtsboro gathers to watch yellow, pink, and blue plastic ducks race down the Sullivan Street swale. This year's event took place on Thursday, August 7th with the finish line at Veteran's Park.

This lighthearted event isn't just fun—it’s a fundraiser. All proceeds benefit the Wurtsboro Board of Trade (WBOT) Scholarship, supporting graduating high school seniors in the Town of Mamakating in Sullivan County. Past events have funded several scholarships.

A video posted by the Wurtsboro Board of Trade of the 2025 Duck Race went viral with 3.8 million views and over 28 thousand reactions so far on Facebook. See video below.

Wurtsboro Board of Trade commented on the video, "Wow... did we go viral!? Please let us explain. They want on to explain how the race supports their local scholarship fund.

All proceeds from the race support our local scholarship fund. The water used is well worth the return on investment for our local youth. All duck are captured in a fence just after the finish line.

Our community knows this is all in good fun, and the ducks are well mixed before they get randomly dumped.

And what you may not know is that the UNLUCKY DUCKY who crosses the finish line last gets a prize too!

You can get your duck number for the 2026 duck race (8/13/2026) for only $5 at https://www.wurtsboro.org/duck-purchase

Donna Bee from the Wurtsboro Board of Trade tells us that they sold about 500 ducks, all goes to scholarships and they have the link up and already sold about 50 Ducks for next year's event since going viral.

This year we gave out two $750 scholarships and five $250 scholarships to local Mamakating students they are so excited with the possibilities of being able to give out more next year.

