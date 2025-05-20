Diaper Emergency Hits Hudson Valley; What You Can Do

One in three families is now facing a diaper emergency. Luckily, there's something residents in Dutchess and Orange County can do about it.

Every parent knows just how important it is to have clean diapers on hand. But what happens when the supply dries up? Shortages due to supply chain issues have opened people's eyes to an issue that plagues over 30% of the population.

Since the COVID pandemic, there has been a dangerous shortage of diapers. Prices for disposable diapers have climbed by more than 50%. Because diapers aren't covered by SNAP or WIC, families with limited financial resources have been forced to make some tough decisions.

Huggies, Walgreens And National Diaper Bank Network Donate 250,000 Diapers To Chicago Nonprofit With David Ross Getty Images for Huggies loading...

Not having enough diapers is more than a health risk for many Hudson Valley children. While using diapers for too long can lead to rashes and discomfort, not having a stock of them can also lead to other unintended consequences.

Daycare, which is already expensive, requires children to show up with a fresh supply of diapers each day. Those who can't keep up with the added expense are faced with the choice between staying home with their child and being able to go out and earn money. Without being able to coordinate daycare, the problem of affording diapers and all of the other things a child needs.

May's Inflation Numbers To Be Reported Tuesday Ahead Of The Fed's Interest Rate Meeting Getty Images loading...

Diaper Drive Underway in Dutchess and Orange Counties

The United Way has vowed to collect 100,000 diapers to help address the current emergency facing many families in Dutchess and Orange Counties. Those who want to get involved can drop off diapers at several locations across the region. While any diapers are welcome, sizes four, five and six are in the most demand.

You can also make a cash donation towards the purchase of diapers at the United Way's website. This Wednesday is Hudson Valley Gives, and an unnamed donor has vowed to match cash donations up to $1,000 to help support the diaper drive.

With each child using up to 7,000 diapers over their first few years, your donations will go a long way to helping to keep their families out of financial difficulty.

