Orange County Officer Off Force For ‘Hateful’ Social Media Post

A local police officer is no longer with his department after posting a controversial message on social media.

On Monday the Tuxedo police chief issued a statement announcing that one of its officers was no longer with the department.

It has come to our attention that a part-time police officer with the Town of Tuxedo Police Department has made a public comment on their personal social media account that does not conform to the Department Rules and Regulations.

Chief of Police, Arthur P. Abbott confirmed that the officer in question was "separated from the Town of Tuxedo Police Department."

The Anti Defamation League contacted the Town of Tuxedo after a Facebook comment was made by part-time officer, Adam R, Bruce. According to the ADL, a comment was posted by Bruce calling for a bomb to be dropped on the Village of Kiryas Joel.

It's unclear what posting Bruce was commenting on, but the ADL shared a screenshot of the officer's remarks that read "Drop a daisy cutter right in KJ!" A daisy cutter is a specific type of large bomb.

Chief Abbot says the comment is not consistent with the Tuxedo Police Department's code of conduct.

It is the history of the Tuxedo Police Department to operate with the highest level of ethics, morality and integrity. Our officers are committed to ensuring that the public we serve will always be confident in the professionalism and honor of this law enforcement agency and all we serve.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: