There are some great Italian restaurants all over the Hudson Valley area, including Orange County. One that has been serving folks in Montgomery recently had to close its doors.

"Best Family Italian in the Montgomery area!" reads the official website for Carmela's Restaurant.

The popular establishment has been serving the Montgomery area for decades, maintaining the name "Carmela's" from the original owners and continuing with the same authentic tradition throughout different ownerships. They are known for offering classic authentic family Italian food and great friendly service.

Sadly, the restaurant has closed its doors....but only temporarily.

Carmela's Restaurant Pizzeria Temporarily Closed

Carmela's Restaurant Pizzeria at 1021 NY-17K in Montgomery, NY took to social media and their new Facebook page to get the word out on the closing of the restaurant due to a recent structural fire. They stated that they will be closed for the time being while repairs are being made and that they hope to reopen as soon as possible. They also went on to encourage patrons to go and support another nearby restaurant, 88 Charles Street, and that they appreciate the business.

Carmela's has a nearly 4-and-a-half star rating on Google based on 364 reviews, with many reviews including the most recent one from a couple of months ago being a 5 star review, raving about the restaurant.

It is not known how long Carmela's will be closed, but hopefully not for long. Orange County food lovers will be waiting patiently for their return, and you can follow their Facebook page here for updates.