Orange County Drug Dealer in Major Interstate Narcotics Operation Sentenced

It appears that the metaphorical final nail has been hammered into the coffin of a months long narcotics investigation that took law enforcement across state lines between New York and New Jersey. That final nail comes in the form of one of the drug dealers arrested in the investigation just learned exactly how long he will be staying behind bars.

Interstate Drug Operation Details

News of this Narcotics operation and subsequent drug bust by the Orange County Drug Task Force first came back in February. That announcement, like todays, came from the office of Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler and it detailed the months worth of work that the OCDTF had invested into the trafficking of cocaine to the Town of Wallkill.

In their investigation, OCDTF agents learned that the cocaine was making its way into the Wallkill area from New Jersey via Montague. With evidence collected, law enforcement gathered necessary search warrants and executed them for residences and vehicles in Wallkill and Montague.

When the warrants were executed, law enforcement recovered approximately 150 grams of cocaine, over $28,000 in United States currency, and a defaced handgun. in addition, they also arrested two suspects who were identified as then 23-year-old Ronald Lempka, of Middletown, and 29-year-old Keanu Alicea, of Montague, New Jersey.

Both Lempka and Alicea were charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree and other related charges. At their plea proceedings both defendants admitted to selling one half ounce or more of cocaine. Our previous coverage of this investigation can be found in the provided links above.

Suspect Sentenced

The latest update from the Orange County District Attorney's Office comes in regard to one of the defendants, Ronald Lempka, officially learning how long he will be imprisoned. Previously both Lempka and Alicea had plead guilty to the charge of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree.

For their plea's of guilty, both individuals received deals for their imprisonment. On Thursday, November 7, 2024, Ronald Lempka now 24, was sentenced to serve eight (8) years in prison to be followed by five (5) years of post-release supervision. Keanu Alicea had already been sentenced in his own case, prior to Lempka receiving his sentence.

Following the announcement, D.A. Hoovler was full of thanks for all of the law enforcement agencies who participated in this investigation. Those agencies would include the Orange County Drug Task Force, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET); Sussex NJ Guns, Gangs and Narcotics Task Force; Town of Wallkill Police Department; City of Middletown Police Department; and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center.

In his conclusion, Hoovler issued a stern warning for anyone who chooses to sell illegal drugs in Orange County saying...

The lengthy sentences imposed in this case are what awaits drug dealers who choose to sell their poison in Orange County.

Lastly, Hoovler also re-emphasized his offices commitment to counter the deadly spread of drugs in our communities and prosecuting drug dealers to the fullest extent of the law.

