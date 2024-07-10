Back in February news broke regarding a large interstate drug investigation carried out by the Orange County Drug Task Force. Investigators and Task Force agents were focused on the sale of cocaine in and around the Town of Wallkill. Investigators had also worked for multiple months prior making their move towards the end of February.

Refresher on Interstate Narcotics Investigation

Following months long of undercover investigation, Orange County Drug Task Force Agents successfully secured search warrants that allowed them to hit residences located both in Wallkill and also in Montague, New Jersey. What investigators learned is that the narcotics were coming from Montague and then being sold in Wallkill.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Upon searching the residences, investigators recovered approximately 150 grams of cocaine, $28,000 worth of U.S. currency and a defaced handgun. In the process, authorities also arrested two suspects who were identified as 23-year old Ronald Lempka of Middletown, NY and 29-year old Keanu Alicea of Montague, NJ.

Facebook-David M. Hoovler Orange County DA Facebook-David M. Hoovler Orange County DA loading...

Both Lempka and Alicea were charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree as well as other related charges. Following arraignment, the two were remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail.

Facebook-David M. Hoovler Orange County DA Facebook-David M. Hoovler Orange County DA loading...

Now this brings to the present day where new information on this case was recently released. To read our original coverage of this story, follow the link below.

Get our free mobile app

New Information on Narcotics Investigation

In the new press release from the Orange County District Attorney's Office, D.A. Hoovler announced that both Ronald Lempka and Keanu Alicea had agreed to plea deals, essentially closing the book on the investigation.

According to the details, Lempka and Alicea have both agreed to plea guilty for the crime of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree. Additionally for their agreement the People would recommend a prison sentence of nine (9) years followed by five (5) years of post release supervision. The Court then agreed to cap the defendants prison sentences to seven (7) years.

Marina Nezhinkay Marina Nezhinkay loading...

It is also expected that the defendants will forfeit proceeds or instrumentalities of their crimes as part of the disposition. It was also announced that the defendants are next scheduled to be in court on September 18, 2024. That next court date will be for their sentencing.

D.A Hoovler would also offer his own statement on the investigation and reaffirmed his offices stance on continuing to battle the issue of Narcotics trafficking.

My Office will continue to dedicate resources to the types of long-term narcotics investigations that result in arrests and convictions such as seen in this case. We must continue to counter the deadly spread of drugs in our communities. We remain steadfast in our dedication to identify drug dealers and hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

The release concluded with Hoovler thanking the various law enforcement agencies from both New York and New Jersey that participated in the investigation.

Heat Disorders To Watch For In New York State