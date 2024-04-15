Racing at Orange County Fair Speedway Now Happening in 2024
"The Big Series" will be part of the 105th season in Middletown, NY.
With all the talk about what the future will hold for the Orange County Fair Speedway in recent years, things seem to be on a positive upswing thanks to two heavy hitters in the industry. Longtime dirt racing advocate Doug Dulgarian and racing legend Brett Hearn have saved racing at the speedway, at least for another season.
The news of racing continuing in 2024 at Orange County Fair Speedway broke over the weekend at a book signing by Doug Dulgarian at the popular Middletown racetrack. According to the Orange County Fair Speedway, Brett Hearn and Doug Dulgarian have secured 3 Sunday afternoon /evening race dates this summer to bring back the 105th season of racing.
The 3 race series will be referred to as "The Big Series", and it is a new venture for the 2 man team. They are also in search of partners to help put the series together.
When Will "The Big Series" Be Happening at Orange County Fair Speedway?
While details are still being worked out for the series, the race dates have been tentatively scheduled for the following dates:
