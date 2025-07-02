Orange County Diner Closes Doors Once Again, Building for Sale

Hudson Valley residents in Orange County are going to notice a big difference next time they travel up or down route 300/Union Avenue in the New Windsor/Newburgh area. That big change is that a local diner has officially closed its door and has shut down shop.

Ikaros Diner Closed

In the past I've talked about how I'm a life long resident of Orange County, and living in New Windsor, I've grown to learn the New Windsor/Newburgh/Cornwall area like the back of my hand. Ikaros Diner is, or I guess now, was, a place I literally drove by every single day.

I've also dined at Ikaros countless times over the years and can personally say that I never had a bad experience. Whether it was ordering breakfast or grabbing a burger or ordering the Sunnyside Burger, which merged my love for breakfast and burgers together, I always thought Ikaros was great and have fond memories there.

That's why it was a bit shocking to see the lights in the parking lot completely dark over the diner driving into work this morning. It was just with a quick glance out of my window that I noticed the "For Sale" sign right in the front of the building. Seeing that even brought back memories from being a kid when that same building was previously a Johnny D's.

The shutting down of the diner also seems to have been rather quick, just as recently as last week, I remember seeing cars in the parking lot during standard operating hours. A quick google search of Ikaros also shows reviewers gave it an overall strong score of 4.1 out of 5 stars. Reviews though from the last few months were more mixed, some raving of their experience and some having critiques.

Those interested in the buildings sale information may refer to the link up above.

Tough Times for Hudson Valley Diner's

The closing of Ikaros is just another chapter in what has become a rather lengthy books worth of other business closings in the Hudson Valley. In recent months and years, numerous restaurants, diners and other establishments have also shut down and gone up for sale.

Some of these places are even famously known and have had to shut down, like the Elizaville Diner located in Columbia County. whether it's just the times changing, people changing, tastes changing or something like owners just being ready for retirement, the number of places that have locked their doors for the last time is truly striking.

In the case of where Ikaros was located, its not the first time that that building has had new ownership and in a wide open section of a major road way, that hundreds of cars pass by each day, it's only a matter before someone else opens its doors again. How long that will be though, is anybody's guess.

