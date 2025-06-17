The Hudson Valley's most famous diner was built in 1956 and is now being put up for sale by its owners.

The experience of eating at a diner is more than just the food. It can be like stepping back in time to a simpler era when no problem couldn't be solved with a warm apple pie and a cup of coffee. Unfortunately, many of the classic diners across the country are in danger of being lost forever. Changing tastes and aging owners have caused these shiny chrome restaurants to shut down and sit in disrepair.

The Hudson Valley's most beautiful diner was slated for destruction in 2006 and saved at the last minute. Restored and updated for modern use, the diner is now up for sale and ready for its next chapter.

Famous Hudson Valley Diner Goes On the Market

Even if you haven't eaten at the Elizaville Diner, you've probably seen it on TV. The classic diner has been a fixture in Columbia County ever since being moved from Pennsylvania in 2006. The classic Kullman diner car has all of the details one expects from a 1950s diner. Brightly colored booths, checkered floors, a vintage jukebox and a shiny, chrome exterior.

The Elizaville Diner was recently shut down, but still lives on in many of the appearances the restaurant has made on both the big and small screen. A popular location for TV commercials and Hollywood productions, the diner has been used as a backdrop for several projects, including the Apple+ series Brightside. The most popular movie filmed at the diner was The Dead Don't Die starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi and Danny Glover.

Elizaville Diner Being Sold For $1.2M

Both the Elizaville Diner and the deli next door are being offered for $1.2 million. Just across the border from Red Hook, the Columbia County diner can be reopened as a functioning diner, used for special events or reimagined as something new. More details are available on the official listing.

