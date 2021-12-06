Opening Date Set for New Buffet Replacing ‘Cursed’ Golden Corral

Buffet lovers rejoice! The grand opening of the Hudson Valley's newest restaurant has been announced.

By now, everyone knows about the tragic history of Poughkeepsie's one and only Golden Corral. When the restaurant was built in 2017 it was full of promise and potential. A beautiful, state-of-the-art building was erected on a busy stretch of Route 9 just north of the mall, complete with charging stations for electric vehicles. Sadly, the restaurant didn't live up to expectations and was plagued with management issues. Customers complained of food that was sub-par and promised buffet items that just weren't available. Stories of an overdose in the restaurant bathroom and a dispute with workers over unpaid wages contributed to Golden Corral's eventual closure.

After a couple more failed attempts at reopening the franchise, the global pandemic proved to be the final blow, permanently closing the Poughkeepsie Golden Corral forever earlier this year.

ALSO: Vacant Rt. 9 Carl's Jr. Will be Transformed Into New Restaurant.

Just when all hope seemed to be lost buffet lovers were excited to learn in October that the restaurant would be reopening under a new name. Signs for the International Buffet and Grill popped up in front of the building, which was being repainted shades of green, replacing Golden Corral's iconic red and yellow color scheme.

A. Boris

Now, it appears that renovations are complete and the International Buffet and Grill is set to officially open. On Tuesday, December 7 the restaurant will welcome guests for the very first time starting at 11 am. The restaurant will be offering a buffet of international cuisine including menu items from Mexico, China, and Italy. The buffet also says it will offer Dominican food, rotisserie chicken, and pizza. Fans of the Golden Corral chocolate fountain will be happy to know that it will be reappearing at the new restaurant as a part of their dessert bar.

We spoke with management who said that the International Buffet will open from 11 am to 9 pm every day and will open early to serve breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am to 11 am.

New Restaurants Coming to the New York State Thruway These restaurants will soon be open along the New York State Thruway.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Hudson Valley Restaurants With the Most Critical Violations in 2021 Critical violations are those that can cause immediate harm to consumers such as undercooked food and improper storage of ingredients. Other violations like inadequate handwashing facilities or dirty conditions are noted as non-critical violations.

The ten restaurants below all received four or more critical violations during their latest inspection of 2021. In some cases, the restaurants were given the opportunity to correct the violations by inspectors and have done so. Just because a restaurant is on this list doesn't mean that they are currently in violation of the health code. However, the Board of Health does think it's important to be armed with information on how seriously a restaurant takes kitchen cleanliness, food safety and other important rules that affect the food you feed your family.