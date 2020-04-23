Only One High School in Mid-Hudson Valley Makes NY’s Top 100 List

A new list of the top 100 schools in New York State only has one local school, and it's ranked 100.

US News and World Report has released its annual list of the top high schools in the country. The publication takes six factors into consideration when ranking the schools including college readiness, graduation rates and proficiency and performance in math and reading.

The rankings show just how well students are performing and preparing for college against other schools in the state.

Google Maps

Here in the Mid-Hudson region, only one school cracked the top 100. Spackenkill High School in Poughkeepsie just barely made the list at number 100. The school got a huge bump for their College Curriculum Breadth Index. The ranking shows how many 12th graders took and passed AP exams. In this category, Spackenkill ranked 56th in the state and, most impressively, 387th in the entire country.

The next highest-ranking school in the Mid-Hudson region is Rhinebeck High School, which was listed as the 117th best in New York. Carmel High School came in at 123red, Pawling was 135th, New Paltz was 182nd and Red Hook was 186th.

For schools outside the top 200, you can search the report's database to find out exactly how your high school ranks against those in New York and the rest of the country.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: