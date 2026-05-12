NY Deploys New Speed Cameras in Orange and Dutchess This Week; Here’s Where
Just when it looked like Hudson Valley drivers were finally getting a break, the speed cameras are suddenly back.
Over the winter, it seemed like nearly every automated work zone camera in the region had disappeared. Now, the latest deployment list from the New York State Department of Transportation shows cameras once again popping up across Dutchess, Orange and Putnam counties this week.
So if you drive the Taconic every day, you may want to ease up on the gas pedal.
Cameras Back on the Taconic
According to the DOT's latest schedule, speed cameras are active from May 10 through May 16 in several Hudson Valley work zones.
In Dutchess County, a camera is set up on the southbound Taconic State Parkway between Exit 37B and Exit 25. Meanwhile, in Putnam County, another camera is posted on the northbound Taconic north of Exit 25.
Orange County drivers are also back under the watchful eye of the state's work zone enforcement program. The camera on Route 9W between NY 218 and Angola Road remains active this week as well.
How New York's Speed Cameras Work
The state's automated work zone cameras are designed to catch drivers speeding through active construction areas. Instead of pulling someone over, the system photographs the vehicle and mails a violation notice directly to the registered owner.
The fines start at $50 for a first offense. A second violation within 18 months jumps to $75, while every additional ticket after that costs $100. The violations do not add points to your driver's license, but they can still get expensive pretty quickly.
The cameras move around regularly depending on where road crews are working, which may explain why Hudson Valley locations seemed to briefly disappear earlier this year. As warmer weather ramps up and construction projects expand again, more cameras appear to be returning to the region.
And if history is any indication, even more are expected to show up before summer officially arrives.
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