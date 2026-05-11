Mid-Hudson Bridge Turning Bright Blue; Here’s Why

The Mid-Hudson Bridge has turned blue for a very special reason.

The Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge was one of 16 landmarks across New York State illuminated blue as part of National Police Week, an annual observance honoring law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty and recognizing the service of officers still protecting communities across the country.

The blue lighting was ordered by Governor Kathy Hochul, who directed landmarks across the state to take part in the tribute on the evening of May 10.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Mid-Hudson Bridge Joins Statewide Tribute

While the Mid-Hudson Bridge is no stranger to colorful lighting displays throughout the year, the blue illumination on Sunday night carried a more serious meaning.

Other landmarks participating in the tribute included One World Trade Center, Niagara Falls, the Kosciuszko Bridge, Grand Central Terminal and the Roosevelt Island Lighthouse.

National Police Week runs from May 10 through May 16 this year and is observed nationwide as a way to honor officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while also recognizing the work law enforcement officers continue to do every day.

Ceremony Recently Held in Albany

The tribute comes shortly after New York State held its annual Police Officers Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at Empire State Plaza in Albany. During that event, 56 officers had their names added to the New York State Police Officers Memorial.

In a statement, Governor Hochul said National Police Week is a time to remember officers who lost their lives protecting others and to recognize the “courage, commitment and dedication” of law enforcement across New York.

New York State Police Superintendent Steven James called the week “a solemn reminder” of the sacrifices officers and their families make in service to their communities.