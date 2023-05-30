One Person Dead After Jet Ski Accident in Newburgh

A tragic accident claimed the life of one and seriously injured another on the Hudson River over Memorial Day weekend.

A beautiful Saturday afternoon turned tragic over the weekend as police in Orange County are reporting that one person has died after two jet skis collided while driving on the Hudson River near the Newburgh waterfront.

Canva Canva loading...

Jet Skis Collide in Newburgh, New York

Authorities and first responders have confirmed that two jet skis that were traveling on the Hudson River near the Newburgh Beacon Bridge did collide on Saturday and as a result of the collision one rider was left with serious injuries, while the other has passed away according to Lawyer Time.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud "bang" as the two jet skis collided in the water.

As first responders arrived on the scene, they recovered the injured riders from the water. Both riders sustained severe injuries according to the website Local Accident Reports. Both riders were transported to local hospitals, where one of them sadly passed away from their injuries.

SEE ALSO: Boat Rescue on New York's Hudson River After Engine Failure

Investigation is Underway

Authorities didn't reveal the names or any other information about either rider but did say that a full investigation into the collision is ongoing. If you were in the area of the Newburgh waterfront on Saturday afternoon May 27th, and saw something that could help authorities in their investigation please contact the Newburgh Police Department at (845) 561-3131.

Our sympathies are with the family of the person who unfortunately lost their life as a result of this accident.

The 10 Most Brutal Streets in Newburgh, New York This list was compiled by crime maps on CrimeGrade.com.