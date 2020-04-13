One of the Fastest Growing Items Americans Are Panic Buying

As we know, items like toilet paper, and hand sanitizer are hard to find during these uncertain times. Go into any major store and bets are, these parts of the shelves will be mostly empty. But what are some other things Americans are buying up as many are stuck in their homes? According to one CEO; hair color.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told the Today Show that there have been different shopping trends across the country the past few weeks, as more and more states have ordered stay at home policies. And now that all the salons and barber shops are closed, Americans still want their har to look good.

Lately we’ve seen more grooming products, people are starting to need a haircut, so you start to see more beard trimmers and hair color and things like that. It’s interesting to watch the dynamic play out.

One has to wonder, what kinds of colors and hair cuts Americans will be giving themselves here in the coming weeks and months? if you don't ever see on one of coworkers on those weekly online conference calls, then you might know why.

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: