Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration is coming to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on August 30th! We’re giving away a FREE pair of tickets, so read below to find out how you can win!

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Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration reimagines the music of the legendary Grateful Dead frontman with a full symphony orchestra, blending rock improvisation with sweeping orchestral arrangements. Featuring a lineup of accomplished musicians and vocalists, the performance honors Garcia’s enduring legacy while bringing a fresh, dynamic sound to beloved songs. The fusion of classical instrumentation with iconic melodies creates a powerful and immersive live experience.

Jerry Garcia’s influence on music and culture remains profound, with his work continuing to inspire generations of fans and musicians. This symphonic celebration highlights the depth and versatility of his catalog, offering a new perspective on timeless tracks that have defined the spirit of jam bands and live performance for decades. Set against the backdrop of Bethel Woods, this show promises a unique and moving tribute to one of music’s most iconic figures.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and through the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts official website, or you can enter using the form below for your chance to win a pair for FREE!