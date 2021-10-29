One Hudson Valley Town Brings Back Halloween Curfews For Weekend

Getting ready to celebrate Halloween? Do you have your Halloween costume picked out or ready to be assembled?

Let's hope that this year everyone will be able to participate as they would like to, however in one Hudson Valley city, there are some rules that will be put into place on that celebration. That one city, which has a curfew in place for that holiday weekend, is the City of Newburgh.

The curfew will be for persons 16 years of age and younger and start at 9 pm on Saturday, October 30 until 6 am on Sunday, October 31, and then it resumes on October 31, at 6 pm and ends on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 6 am.

What does a curfew mean? It means that persons under the age of 16, should be off the roads, off the streets and indoors. There are exceptions for those who need to work.

In addition to the curfew, the City of Newburgh is holding a "Trunk or Treat" event for children and their families on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the Church at the Bridge on Broadway between Liberty Street and Grand Street, between 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm. It is free to attend this in-person event. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their costumes. In addition to the candy giveaway, there will be live music, popcorn and of course, candy.

What do you think the most popular Halloween costume will be this year?

