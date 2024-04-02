Newburgh Man Indicted on Multiple Charges Including Attempted Murder

Things continue to be incredibly busy at the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler recently made more news with the recent announcement of the indictment of a City of Newburgh man linked to a string of gang-related violent incidents which occurred both in and around the City of Newburgh. Many of these incidents occurred towards the end of the 2023 calendar year.

Emergency vehicle lighting artolympic loading...

Newburgh Taskforce Tackles Gun Crimes

According to the press release from the Orange County Government website, this was a long-term investigation carried out by Non-Fatal Shooting Taskforce. This Task is comprised over members of the City of Newburgh Police Department as well as agents, attorneys and analysts from the District Attorney's Office and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center respectively.

Under Investigation follder ThinkStock loading...

The Non-Fatal Shooting Force according to the press release receives funding from the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) through the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative. The primary goal of the taskforce being the targeting of what drives gun crimes and "enhancing cases even where victims and witnesses are uncooperative with law enforcement".

Newburgh Man Indictment Details

The press release lists details of numerous incidents that occured which allegedly all involved the suspect identified as 25-year old, Jesus Bravo of Newburgh. The press release also mentions of a co-defendant in this investigation but the identity of that person was not revealed.

Get our free mobile app

Four separate incidents allegedly involving occurred between September and December of 2023. The first incident mentioned occurred on September 21, 2023 where Bravo and the co-defendant reportedly approached a victim in the City of Newburgh and asked if he was in a known gang.. Afterward the co-defendant pulled a knife and with "encouragement" from Bravo, stabbed the victim multiple times in the arms, head and Torso while Bravo punched and kicked him.

med230010 Medioimages/Photodisc loading...

The second incident occurred on December 11, 2023 where reportedly Bravo approached another man in Newburgh and put a firearm in his face. This was followed by Bravo turning his attention and the firearm to the driver of a nearby vehicle. Bravo instructed the driver to leave and then fled the area.

The third incident mentioned occurred shortly after the second, in fact it occurred on the same day. On the night of December 11, 2023, Bravo and the co-defendant followed two males to a location in the City of Newburgh. Bravo then opened fire at the two males, causing one of them to flee. The other was confronted and then pistol whipped by Bravo in addition to being kicked by the co-defendant.

Shooting a Gun Photo by Max Kleinen on Unsplash loading...

The final incident listed in the press release occurred on December 30, 2023 where police officers were alerted to a ShotSpotter activation in the City of Newburgh. When officers arrived on scene they discovered an SUV riddled with 8 bullet holes, however no people were present.

Officers would later learn that a victim had already been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. Officers in the investigation were able to obtain security camera footage which showed Bravo using the firearm after the co-defendant gave it to him.

78744819 Fuse loading...

A Long List of Charges for Newburgh Man

In the press release, the announcement from D.A. Hoovler states that it was on March 28, 2024 that Bravo was officially arraigned under a superseding indictment and charged with a total of 13 felonies. Included in these 13 felonies are multiple counts of Attempted Murder in both the First and Second Degree.

allanswart allanswart loading...

Following the proceedings Bravo was remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $300,000 bail or a fully secured bond of $1,000,000 or a partially secured bond of $1,500,000.

Continue Reading: New York State Police Shut Down Greenport Drug House

Courtroom gavel Courtroom gavel loading...

Currently Bravo is expected to be making his next appearance soon. He is scheduled for a conference just days from now on Thursday April 4, 2024. It is worth mentioning as it is with every case that currently the charges against Bravo are merely allegations. Executive Assistant District Attorney Leah Canton and Assistant District Attorney Anthony Molina are handling the prosecution in this case.

The 11 Most Dangerous Places In New York State Hudson Valley Post looked at two reports about the "most dangerous " places in New York State. Based on both lists, Hudson Valley Post determined the 11 most dangerous places in New York State.

The 5 Most Dangerous Colleges in New York State According to Niche.com , there are several colleges who have a bad track record when it comes to student safety. Using data from the U.S. Department of Education, these colleges were at the bottom of the safety list. Gallery Credit: Megan