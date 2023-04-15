Quaint Hudson Valley Main Street Leads to America’s Oldest Road

There's nothing better than cruising around the Hudson Valley with the windows down on a beautiful day, taking in all of the breathtaking scenery. We live in the perfect area to truly take advantage of all of the backroads.

There are roads in the Hudson Valley that I have yet to be on which is exciting. Whether you turn left or turn right, you never know what you'll expect but it will definitely be an adventure and a sight to see.

Next time you're questioning whether to take the scenic route or not, just do it, you'll never know what you come across.

Along with unknown roads, there is also history that has yet to be undiscovered.

Did You Pass Through The Oldest Intersection In America In The Hudson Valley?

The next time that you're at an intersection, take a look around, it could have some interesting history behind it.

I have been through this intersection before and now I take the time to re-read the signs and learn more about the history.

An Ulster County, NY Intersection Is Known For Being The Oldest In America



According to Atlas Obscura,

"The Four Corners, as it's referred to by locals, at Crown and John Streets is the only intersection in America where the buildings on all four corners were built pre-Revolutionary War. " "Much of the architecture in Kingston is known for having been constructed pre-Revolutionary War, and much of it is well-preserved including remnants of the city as state capital pre-Revolutionary War."

The Four Corners in Kingston, NY is the oldest intersection in America.

In Another Part Of The Hudson Valley, A Main Street Leads To America's Oldest Road

Have you ever passed by one of those blue and yellow historical markers? I'm always so curious as to the story that they tell of what happened in the Hudson Valley.

It's interesting to learn what significant, historical events happened in our area during different time periods.

While visiting this Ulster County, NY town, you may spot historical markers and possibly America's oldest road.

The Main Street Historic District In Stone Ridge Has One Of The Oldest Roads

Have you ever been to Stone Ridge, NY before?

According to Marbletown.net,

"Stone Ridge’s Main Street Historic District follows one of our country’s oldest roads" "Main Street follows the pre-European Native American route connecting the Delaware Water Gap to the Hudson River at Kingston, NY. "

As the evolution continued, this path then became a commercial highway that had several different names such as the Old Mine Road, Kings Highway and US Route 209. Those who haven't been on this road yet have to enjoy the scenic route filled with history.

A Lot of the homes and businesses in this area did not change and continued to have a historical appearance to them.

Where Is Stone Ridge's Main Street Historic District?

Along the road of US 209/NY 213 within the hamlet is the Main Street Historic District. This is in Stone Ridge and part of the Town of Marbletown.

Along this drive, the Hasbrouck House can be spotted along with the Cornelius Wynkoop Stone House. The Marbletown Reformed Church and Rondout Valley Food Pantry may be another way to know that you are officially on the Main Street Historic District.

Where is one of your favorite historic roads in the Hudson Valley? Share more with us below.

