New York State Police say they arrested a Hudson Valley man and charged him with aggravated driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop late night February 9. Officials say the man was driving over three times the state's BAC limit at the time of the arrest.

According to a study posted at the University of Toledo, being intoxicated at the level the suspect allegedly was can lead to "all mental, physical, and sensory functions becoming severely impaired", with "accidents becoming very likely", and "little comprehension". The subject can also pass out suddenly, according to the report.

New York State Police Arrest Ulster County Man For Alleged Aggravated DWI

New York State Police said in a press release that on February 9, at approximately 10:50 PM., troopers from State Police Ellenville responded to a report of an erratic driver in the area of Buck Road in the town of Marbletown.

Troopers said they observed a 2007 Ford operating in violation of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Laws, matching the description of the vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, a 59-year-old man of Stone Ridge, NY, was interviewed.

Troopers said that the suspect was arrested for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, along with additional traffic violations. The suspect was transported to Ellenville for processing, where he recorded a BAC of 0.26%, which is over three times the legal limit.

New York State Police said the driver was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Marbletown Town Court in late March. He was later turned over to the Kingston Health Alliance for further care.