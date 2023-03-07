When you think of ways a fire could break out in your home, you probably would guess heating systems or something like cigarettes. A lot of structure fires also start in the kitchen, or even by dryer lint. But a fire that occurred over the weekend at a home in the lower Hudson Valley was started by something you may forget is dangerous.

Fire Breaks Out at Westchester Home

The Port Chester Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to reports of a fire on the 2nd floor of a home in Port Chester Saturday afternoon. Offcials say a Port Chester Police Officer smelled the smoke while on patrol, and drove around the area and eventually spotted the smoke coming from the 2nd floor.

Luckily, the police officer was able to evacuate the residents, while the fire department extinguished the blaze.

The cause of the fire? According to the Westchester County Cause & Origin Team, t was determined the floors in the residence had just been completed and used rags were left on the floor in a pile and spontaneous combustion was the cause of the fire.

Anyone missing an All-Terrain-Vehicle? State police say a local man made off with $400 and an ATV from a residence one night in August 2022.

Hudson Valley Man Allegedly Strikes Camper

New York State Police said in a press release that they were called the night of August 19. When officials arrived at the home in Catskill, they said they saw a camper door had been left open. Troopers also said that the kitchen in the camper had been set on fire and that homeowners claimed $400 and an ATV had been stolen.

An investigation led officials to the home of a Saugerties man, where they found out he had broken into the camper, set the kitchen on fire, and then made off with the money and the ATV.