Lock your doors. This story serves as a good example that you never know what's lurking around at night while you're asleep.

Anyone missing an All-Terrain-Vehicle? State police say a local man made off with $400 and an ATV from a residence the night of August 19. The 41-year-old suspect is now facing a number of felonies including burglary and arson.

Hudson Valley Man Allegedly Strikes Camper

New York State Police said in a press release that they were called the night of August 19. When officials arrived at the home in Catskill, they said they saw a camper door had been left open. Troopers also said that the kitchen in the camper had been set on fire and that homeowners claimed $400 and an ATV had been stolen. An investigation led officials to the home of a Saugerties man, where they found out he had broken into the camper, set the kitchen on fire, and then made off with the money and the ATV.

Police say the suspect was arrested on August 23 and is facing multiple charges. Police did not indicate if the suspect knew the victim or the area, or if this was just a random act of theft.

More Saugerties News

Police say a domestic dispute spiraled out of control, leading to the willful destruction of at least two items belonging to the victim. A no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim of this disturbance, according to a press release. However, officials are still left with a number of questions about what happened.

Take a Bite Out of Crime

The Saugerties Police Department said that they responded to a domestic disturbance call right after 5 AM to an apartment in the Village of Saugerties. Police have not disclosed what the dispute was about, though after an investigation, it was determined that the suspect destroyed items belonging to the other person involved. Police say that the 45-year-old suspect flushed the victim's dentures down the toilet.

Police went on to say that the same man also broke the victim's reading glasses during the fight. This could lead to further stress, for the victim could be unable to read how to fix their toilet if it breaks. Officials did not indicate why the suspect would do such a thing, though it is highly unlikely he was attempting a new method of teeth whitening.

The suspect was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and is facing charges, according to police.

Experts remind everyone that it is not safe for your plumbing system to flush dentures down the toilet.