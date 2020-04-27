NYC Man Found in Ulster County With Stolen Plates, Police Say

A New York City man was arrested in the early hours on Sunday during a traffic stop after officers realized the license plates on the vehicle were reported stolen.

On Sunday, at approximately 2:18 a.m. Saugerties Police constructed a traffic stop on Hommelville Road after observing a 1991 BMW making an illegal U-turn in addition to the operator throwing trash out of his window.

The operator was identified as Johnathan Sklan, 62, of NYC. At the time of the traffic stop, the vehicle was bearing a Delaware registration. A file check of the registration showed that plates on the vehicle were reported stolen from another vehicle in NYC in February of 2019.

Sklan was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating an uninspected vehicle, and a number of other traffic violations.

Sklan was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Court.

