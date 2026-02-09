Just when it seemed the age of the bookstore was about to be written into history, as the digital age continues to roar ahead —a new chapter is unfolding nationwide. From indie bookshops popping up across the U.S. to major chains like Barnes & Noble planning to open around 60 new stores in 2026 as foot traffic and reader demand surge.​ Now one of those new brick and mortar locations is coming to Middletown.

In a Facebook post on Monday, February 9, the Galleria at Crystal Run announced that in late 2026 a new Barnes & Noble is opening.

Photo by Olena Bohovyk on Unsplash ;The Galleria at Crystal Run via Facebook Photo by Olena Bohovyk on Unsplash ;The Galleria at Crystal Run via Facebook loading...

This brand-new location will feature over 19,000 square feet of books, toys, games, vinyl, gifts and a café, according to the post. An official opening date has not yet been announced, but one is expected soon.

A Comeback 'Story' After Years of Closures

This growth comes after nearly two decades in which Barnes & Noble shuttered more stores than it opened. According to company statements, the strategy of giving more autonomy to local booksellers and enhancing in-store experiences has played a key role in reversing that trend. With the first new store already open in Washington, D.C., in January 2026 and many more slated to welcome customers throughout the year, the chain appears to be doubling down on physical bookstores as community hubs for books, games, gifts, and events.