Less than a week after he announced who would run alongside him in the Democratic Primary for Governor of New York- Antonio Delgado announced the end of his campaign, just as it was beginning.
"I’ve decided to end my campaign for Governor of New York. After much consideration, I’ve concluded that there simply is no viable path forward. And though my campaign has come to an end, I fully intend to do all I can in our effort to build a more humane, affordable, and equitable state that serves all New Yorkers," Delgado wrote in a Facebook post February 10."I will also support Democrats in our effort to hold the line against Trump and take back our democracy. I do not make this decision lightly, particularly given that so many have poured their belief into our campaign and are desperate to be given a voice."
Delgado, who currently serves as Governor Kathy Hochul's Lieutenant Governor despite publicly disagreeing with her on several issues, thanked his supporters- namely his recently named running mate India Walton.
"To those who have supported this effort, especially my incredible campaign team and volunteers, I can’t begin to express my gratitude for each and every one of you.
And a special thanks to India Walton, who joined this campaign because she shares this vision and I know will also continue working toward it."
Delgado said his decision to end the campaign came down to his belief to walk with love and purpose. He went on to say that's why he entered politics a decade ago and will continue to "carry that spirit" as the Lt. Gov.
"To everyone else who believed in us: Please never forget that your voice matters, and its power extends well beyond any one campaign or any one politician. You must always hold people in office accountable, because at the end of the day, they work for you. We, and I, work for you," he wrote in closing.
