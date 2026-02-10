Less than a week after he announced who would run alongside him in the Democratic Primary for Governor of New York- Antonio Delgado announced the end of his campaign, just as it was beginning.

"I’ve decided to end my campaign for Governor of New York. After much consideration, I’ve concluded that there simply is no viable path forward. And though my campaign has come to an end, I fully intend to do all I can in our effort to build a more humane, affordable, and equitable state that serves all New Yorkers," Delgado wrote in a Facebook post February 10.

"I will also support Democrats in our effort to hold the line against Trump and take back our democracy. I do not make this decision lightly, particularly given that so many have poured their belief into our campaign and are desperate to be given a voice."