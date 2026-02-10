Valentine’s Day has a way of putting relationships under a microscope.

While the holiday is marketed as a celebration of love, relationship experts say it often exposes problems that already exist beneath the surface. According to national data from the Pew Research Center, issues like poor communication, unclear commitment, and emotional dissatisfaction are among the most common reasons relationships struggle. When expectations are high, those cracks can feel impossible to ignore.

In other words, Valentine’s Day doesn’t create red flags, it just makes them harder to overlook. Based on Pew’s national relationship findings, experts say these are some of the most common warning signs that tend to surface around the holiday.

10 VALENTINE’S DAY RED FLAGS

You’re struggling to communicate, even about simple plans

Pew has found communication problems are one of the top reasons relationships fall apart, and Valentine’s Day often highlights just how hard basic conversations can feel. Texting replaces real conversations

National data shows many adults rely heavily on digital communication, which experts say can make emotional conversations easier to avoid and harder to resolve. You feel dismissed when you say Valentine’s Day matters to you

Research shows emotional dissatisfaction is common in struggling relationships, and feeling unheard around meaningful moments is often part of that pattern. The relationship still doesn’t have a clear label

Pew reports that many adults experience frustration around unclear expectations, something that becomes especially obvious during commitment-focused holidays. There’s a noticeable drop in effort or responsiveness this week

Studies show that inconsistency in attention and communication is a frequent source of relationship stress, and Valentine’s Day tends to magnify it. You haven’t been introduced to friends or family

Experts say secrecy or keeping a partner compartmentalized is often linked to commitment uncertainty, which Pew data shows is a common issue. Commitment jokes don’t land the way they used to

Pew’s findings highlight how mismatched expectations can quietly build resentment, especially when serious topics are brushed off with humor. You want clarity, they want to “keep it casual”

National surveys consistently show that mismatched relationship goals are a major source of dissatisfaction, and Valentine’s Day forces that contrast into the open. Boundaries around time, money, or effort aren’t respected

Pew data connects relationship dissatisfaction with feeling unsupported or undervalued, a feeling that can intensify during high-expectation moments. You feel more anxious than excited about the holiday

Research on emotional well-being shows that chronic relationship stress often reveals itself through anxiety rather than excitement, especially around emotionally charged events.

Relationship experts stress that noticing red flags doesn’t automatically mean a relationship is doomed. But data suggests Valentine’s Day can act as a stress test, bringing underlying issues into focus.

For many couples, it’s an opportunity for honest conversations, but for others...it’s a sign that something deeper may need attention.