Best Chocolate Cake Spots in the Hudson Valley

We've got 5 top spots to get to get a great piece of chocolate cake in the Hudson Valley.

Who doesn't love chocolate cake? Chocolate cake is so popular that it gets its own day each year on Jan. 27. National Chocolate Cake Day celebrates the cake more people favor according to National Day Calendar.

We covered We've covered this topic in the past, and we mentioned how diners are a popular spot for the tasty desert. I also raved about the 4 layer chocolate cake that my mom would make when I was growing up with German and semi sweet chocolate between each layer, and frosted with cool whip and curls of chocolate on top. That cake was amazing!

We posed the question to the Hudson Valley as to where the best go-to place was to get a good chocolate cake and have compiled a top 5 list.

Top 5 Places to Get Chocolate Cake in the Hudson Valley

Stop & Shop

Believe it or not, Stop & Shop supermarket chain makes the list at number 5. The bakery at Stop & Shop is said to have a great chocolate cake. Stop & Shop has many locations all over the Hudson Valley.

Adam Fairacre Farms

Adams Fairacre Farms is the Hudson Valley's super farm market with locations in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Kingston and Wappingers Falls. Check out their bakery for great chocolate cake sometime.

Homestyle Deserts

Homestyle Desserts originated the village of Buchanan way back in 1969 and has been a thriving, local business in Peekskill for over 30 years. We're told they have great chocolate cake. Homestyle Desserts has two locations: 24 S Water St in Peekskill, NY and 353 Main St in Cold Spring, NY.

La Deliziosa

La Deliziosa in Poughkeepsie has been serving the Hudson Valley for nearly 50 years, since 1974, as your one-stop-shop for New York-style pastry, without the travel. Home of the original cannoli chip! And of course a great chocolate cake. La Deliziosa is located at 10 Mt Carmel Pl in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Pastry Garden

Pastry Garden in Poughkeepsie is most popular spot for chocolate cake in the Hudson Valley once again. Their chocolate mousse cake is said to be the best! For nearly 40 years, Pastry Garden in Poughkeepsie has been a family-operated bakeshop, selling Italian-style cookies, cupcakes, custom cakes, and ice cream. Pastry Garden is located at 2600 South Rd in Poughkeepsie, NY.

