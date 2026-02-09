If your car smells strange in winter, you’re not imagining it. Cold weather, moisture, and closed windows combine to trap odors inside vehicles, according to experts.

The most common culprit is surprising.. moisture brought in by snow-covered shoes, wet coats, and slushy floor mats. With windows rarely opened in winter, damp air lingers inside the cabin, which can make for some musty, sour smells.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Consumer Reports lists another common issue as the car’s heating system. When drivers turn on the heat for the first time after months of warmer weather, air is pushed through vents that may contain dust, mold, or bacteria buildup. That can cause a temporary burning or musty odor.

Cabin air filters are also a frequent source of winter smells. Experts say many drivers forget to replace them, allowing dirt, moisture, and debris to collect and circulate odors through the vehicle, according to AAA.

Road salt tracked into cars during winter can also contribute to lingering smells, especially when it mixes with moisture and warms up inside the cabin.

Common Winter Car Smells

Musty or moldy : Moisture buildup or dirty air filter

Burning dust : Normal when first using the heater, should fade quickly

Sweet smell : Possible coolant leak

Rotten egg odor: Potential exhaust or emissions issue

Strong or persistent odors, especially sweet or chemical smells, should be checked by a mechanic.

How to Get Rid of Winter Car Smells

Dry floor mats completely and remove wet items from the car

Replace the cabin air filter

Run the heater on high for a few minutes with windows slightly open

Clean air vents and interior surfaces

Environmental Protection Agency Experts say most winter car odors are harmless and can be resolved with basic cleaning and airflow. However, smells that linger or worsen may signal mechanical issues that should be inspected.