Three-Alarm Fire Rages Through Orange County Apartment Complex

Fire departments across the Hudson Valley were bombarded all weekend long with various calls for dangerous fires that broke out and needed immediate response. One of these major fires broke out locally at an apartment complex located in Orange County. Firefighters on scene had to not only combat the flames, but they also had to combat the elements and the extreme Winter weather as well.

Newburgh Apartment Complex Fire

Calls for the fire came in late on Sunday night, February 8, 2026. The calls were originally for a report of smoke in the structure. Members of the Middle Hope Fire Department were dispatched to the scene at approximately 23:35, or 11:35p.m for those unfamiliar with military time. While responding to the scene, the call was updated for reports of fire with possible people trapped.

Upon arrival to the scene, Middle Hope Fire Department Car 2 encountered heavy fire on the 1st and 2nd floors of A/B side of the structure. The call was escalated to a 2-alarm fire to bring in mutual aid, and then upgraded again to 3-alarm fire to bring in additional manpower.

Further investigation by firefighters on scene revealed that their were no individuals trapped in the structure. Unfortunately, some pets were trapped inside, according to the Middle Hope Fire Department in their post about the fire to their official Facebook page.

A Battle of Fire and Ice

Firefighters on scene utilized multiple hose lines and a deck gun from E338 which appeared to be successful in knocking down a great amount of the fire. Further investigation revealed that there was no fire protection within the construction and a lot of void spaces. The void space allowed the fire to travel to spaces that were not easily accessible.

In addition to battling the intense flames, firefighters also had to combat the intense weather conditions. Firefighters on scene endured -10 degree temperatures with winds making it even colder. The extreme cold also led to extreme ice conditions.

The flames were eventually settled and only one civilian was taken by EMS personnel for a medical evaluation. A few of the firefighters on scene had fallen on the ice, however no injuries were reported.

The Middle Hope Fire Department's post concluded with thanks going out to all the departments and personnel that assisted on the scene. Those departments and personnel would include the Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF, Castle Point Professional Firefighters, City of Newburgh Firefighters IAFF Local 589, Cronomer Valley Fire Department, Dan Leghorn Engine Company Orange Lake, Good Will Fire Department, Marlboro Firefighters, New Windsor Fire Department, Plattekill Fire Department, Stewart ANGB Fire Department, Storm King Engine Company #2, Winona Lake Fire Engine Company 2, Newburgh NY, Town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services, Town of Newburgh Police Department, and the Town of Newburgh Fire Investigators.

