February is serving up more than just sweet Valentine's Day treats across the Hudson Valley. Several local favorite eateries have teamed up with Special Olympics New York – Hudson Valley Region to turn bagels and paninis into something even more meaningful.

Throughout the month, Eastdale Avenue Bagels, Rossi & Sons Rosticceria, and The Bagel Shoppe are offering featured menu items to directly benefit Special Olympics athletes right here in the Hudson Valley.

The collaboration is designed to celebrate local champions while encouraging the community to support both small businesses.. It also pairs perfectly with another big February tradition for Special Olympics supporters: the Polar Plunge.

The Dutchess County Polar Plunge is right around the corner, raising critical funds for year-round sports training and competition for athletes with intellectual disabilities. Registration is open now for THREE DATES at PolarPlungeNY.org/DutchessCounty.

Organizers say the idea is simple: eat local, give back, and spread a little love. Participating locations include: Eastdale Avenue Bagels at Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie

Rossi & Sons Rosticceria in Poughkeepsie

The Bagel Shoppe locations in Fishkill and Beacon What is the Special Olympics Polar Plunge? The Special Olympics Polar Plunge is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers of the year. Participants raise money for Special Olympics New York and then celebrate by plunging into icy water during the winter months. You don’t have to plunge to participate. Supporters can donate, cheer on plungers, or help spread the word.