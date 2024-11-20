Snow Forecast: Up to 9 Inches in Hudson Valley, NY Over 48 Hours

Parts of the Hudson Valley are now under a Winter Weather Advisory as meteorologists predict up to 9 inches in some areas.

We told you earlier this week that the first measurable snow was expected to fall at the end of the week. Now, it appears that the storm has intensified and areas of the Hudson Valley are being told to prepare shovels, snowblowers and rock salt.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of Ulster and Greene Counties starting at 4pm on Thursday. Dutchess and Orange Counties could also see significant snowfall.

Winter Weather Advisory for Hudson Valley

An advisory from the National Weather Service predicts that snowfall from Thursday through Saturday in Western Greene and Western Ulster counties could total up to 9 inches of snow.

According to the timeline, precipitation is expected to begin on Thursday afternoon and last throughout Saturday afternoon. Areas of the Eastern Catskills will receive most of the snow, with lower elevations expected to see four to six inches.

Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties Will Also See Snow

While other areas of the Hudson Valley won't see as much snow the areas in the advisory, Northern Dutchess County is expected to generate up to two inches of snow over the 48 hour period beginning on Thursday afternoon.

Newburgh is forecast to receive up to two inches as well, with the majority of snow falling from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning and then changing over to rain.

In Poughkeepsie and much of central Dutchess, one and a half inches are possible by Saturday. Middletown and Western Orange County may see slightly less with snow currently expected to slow down on Thursday evening.

