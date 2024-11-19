First ‘Measurable’ Snow Forecast For Hudson Valley, New York

The first snowfall of 2024 could be coming sooner than you think.

This week I saw something very disturbing on my computer desktop; a snowflake icon. At first, I thought the weather widget that displays an extended forecast was glitched, but after checking other sources it turns out that it's correct. The Hudson Valley is predicted to see its first snowfall.

I guess it should come as no surprise, seeing as we're only a week away from Thanksgiving, but snow blowing the driveway, clearing the car windshield and putting on snowboots are not things I'm mentally prepared for.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Snow Forecast For Hudson Valley, New York This Week

According to the ominous snowflakes on my computer screen, Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Kingston and Middletown, New York all have the chance to see some snowflakes this week.

The National Weather Service is calling for rain followed by snow on Thursday night throughout the Hudson Valley. The snow should be mixed with rain before 7am on Friday morning before turning to all rain.

While this week is not expected to bring a huge snowstorm, the word "accumulations" does appear in the extended forecast for the Hudson Valley.

Canva Canva loading...

Measurable Snow Predicted for Next Week in the Hudson Valley, New York

While this week's snow will mostly be washed away by rain, meteorologists are watching for the possibility of a measurable snowfall next weekend. The Weather Channel is calling for snow showers and flurries on Monday, December 2.

The extended forecast predicts that snow will start falling on Monday morning and continue through the day and into the evening. As of now, accumulations are set at less than an inch, but just hearing any talk about accumulations is something that many people may not be prepared for.

Luckily, we've got some time left to get the shovels out of storage and stock up on rock salt.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm