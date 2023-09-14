New York State Man Sues Arby’s Because He Demands More Meat

Arby's, we have the MEATS! Or, perhaps not?

A New York state man has filed a lawsuit against Arby's claiming their sandwiches don't contain the amount of meat they advertise. He is also accusing the fast food franchise over the quality of their meat, according to The Takeout.

This is not to be confused with another fast food lawsuit filed in New York, where a customer accused Taco Bell of shorting their customers on the size and contents of their menu items Then, there was the other guy who sued Burger King in 2022, over something similar.

Are There Any Hudson Valley Arby's Left?

There aren't many Arby's in the Hudson Valley though. In fact, there is one. According to their store locator, they're lone Hudson Valley location is in Newburgh on Route 17K.

The next nearest spot is in Danbury. Most of their New York state locations are scattered across the Southern Tier and western part of the state. As of 2021, there were 76 Arby's location across New York state.

New York State Man Sues Arby's, Alleging They Exaggerate the Size of Their Meat

The Takeout says that the class action suit was filed in New York, accusing the franchise of "intentionally portray(ed) the sandwiches as being larger than they are." The plaintiff filed the suit on behalf of customers who had ordered certain items such as the Arby’s Classic Roast Beef, and the Double Roast Beef since September 2020.

But it's not just about quantity for this gentleman, but also quality. The suit goes to also claim that the plaintiff ordered the a Double Beef ‘N Cheddar sandwich but it did not contain rare roast beef as advertised.

According to the details of the class action suit posted at The Takeout, Arby's misleads customers by "pushing all of the sandwich meat to the front of the bun", and "using props in its photoshoots to make the menu items look comparatively bigger and more full of meat."