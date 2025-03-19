One Of a Kind Distillery Trails App Launched in New York

A new app has launched for fans of New York’s craft spirits scene.

New York and the Hudson Valley is home to a growing number of distilleries, producing a wide range of spirits, from whiskey to gin, vodka, and rum. The region's rich agricultural history, combined with its access to fresh water sources and unique climate, makes it an ideal location for craft distilleries. Many of these distilleries focus on using locally grown grains and produce, giving their spirits a distinct regional character.

With spring and nice warmer weather ahead, the launch of the NY Distillery Trails App comes at the perfect time to plan weekend getaways, road trips, and things to do outside the city.

The New York State Distillers Guild has launched the NY Distillery Trails App, a first-of-its-kind guide to exploring New York's craft spirits scene. This debut comes at a pivotal moment, as the state recently enacted groundbreaking legislation allowing direct-to-consumer (DTC) shipping for New York spirits.

For the first time, local distilleries now have the same shipping privileges as New York winemakers, who have enjoyed DTC access since 2005. Together, the new law and the app are transforming the way people discover, visit, and purchase New York craft spirits—boosting tourism, supporting small businesses, and making it easier than ever to experience the state’s distilleries.

About the NY Distillery Trails App

Created by the New York State Distillers Guild, the app is a first-of-its-kind digital guide to the state’s vibrant spirits scene. Whether for locals or visitors, it makes exploring New York’s 100+ craft distilleries easier than ever:

Follow Curated Trails – Discover distilleries via themed routes like "Long Island Adventure," "Fun in the Finger Lakes and Central NY," "Chill in the Catskills," and "Wander Westchester."

Filter by Spirit Type – Looking for bourbon, rye, vodka, or rum? The app lets users browse by category to find their perfect pour.

Plan and Share Trips – Create a custom itinerary, save favorites, and invite friends via text or social media.

Seamless Purchasing – With DTC shipping now legal, order NY spirits straight to your door.

Get the app and more info about it here.