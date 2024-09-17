2 Popular Hudson Valley Villages to Be Lit Up in Pink

This year, residents around the Hudson Valley can expect to see two of its villages lit up in pink!

The pink lights are all a part of Nuvance Health's latest initiative to support a one-of-a-kind survivorship program.

Why Pink?

The Light the Village Pink campaign encourages residents and businesses in Rhinebeck and Red Hook to illuminate pink lights in their windows, doors, front lawns, etc. as a show of support for the Kayla Wilson Breast Cancer Survivorship Program.

Kayla Wilson is the late wife of Dr. Andy Wilson, the Vice President of Medical Affairs for Northern Dutchess Hospital. The survivorship program set up in her name works to shed light on resources for breast cancer survivors. As Nuvacne Health shares, "The journey doesn't end with treatment."

Pink Light Bulb Pick Locations

If you want to join in on the campaign and light your home or business up in pink, Nuvance Health has shared a list of 12 different pick-up locations around Red Hook and Rhinebeck. The pink bulbs are free to the public, too!

Light the Village Pink Events

The Light the Village Pink program doesn't end at pink lights. The campaign runs throughout the entire month of October and will include exciting, interactive elements like family-friendly events, educational opportunities, and even pop-up fundraiser events at local businesses in the Red Hook and Rhinebeck areas.

Get our free mobile app

It all kicks off on Tuesday, October 1st with the Opening Celebration. The opening event runs from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Foster's Parking Lot in Rhinebeck. Expect to find fun treats, music, and family-friendly activities, and be a part of the Pink Lighting Ceremony.

Other Ways to Get Involved

The Light the Village Pink campaign has options for you to become a sponsor, become a partner, or even start your own fundraising team to help grow awareness and support.

So whether you're able to put a pink lightbulb in your window or are able to make a gift towards the cause, there are tons of ways to show your support and get involved this October.

8 Things You Didn't Know You Could Recycle In Dutchess County, NY There have been plenty of times where I have questioned if and where I could recycle household and random items.

If you're also wondering if and where you can recycle batteries, certain electronics, light bulbs and more, Dutchess County, NY's guide will explain more.

According to the Dutchess County, NY Government and their Division of Solid Waste Management's Recycling Encyclopedia, the following information is about what can be recycled in Dutchess County, NY. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay