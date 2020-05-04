Nurses Week, Social Distance Dollars and a Cool Prize

Good morning! Welcome to radio station isolation week 8. And this week is very special. It's Nurses Week, and we will be honoring Hudson Valley nurses all week. They deserve to be honored every day of every week, but this year it just seems a bit more important.

Plus we'll be playing the Hudson Valley Match Game at 7:45 for your chance to win a gift certificate to Rock Fantasy in Middletown. And speaking of winning, Boris and Robyn's Social Distance Dollars is going strong. Listen for the code word, enter it on either the WPDH website or by using the WPDH mobile app. You might pick up a thousand bucks, and you'll be in the running for ten thousand!

We will also be keeping you updated with the latest news from Bobby Welber, traffic from Nancy Reamy, rock news, stoner report, the Veterans Update with Commander Tom and other things to make you smile and hopefully laugh. Remember, we're all in this together. Thank you so much for listening.

