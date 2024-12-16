Massive First Responders Benefit Set For Orange County, NY

Full day music event to take place helping first responders that battled week-long Marlboro Mountain fire.

A major brush fire on Marlboro Mountain in Plattekill, New York, was contained on October 26, 2024, after burning over 55 acres and expanding into the town of Marlborough. Now, one area man is getting help from a bunch of Hudson Valley area bands, organizing a huge benefit show to help the first responders and their tireless effort in fighting the recent blaze.

Alan Affuso is the organizer of a First Responders Benefit and also a band member of the band Sucka Punch. Sucka Punch will be performing at the event at Nu-Cavu Restaurant in Wallkill. Sucka Punch plays heavy classic and modern rock.

Alan Affuso tells us that proceeds from event are going to six local fire departmets that fought the Marlboro Mountain fire: Plattekill, Clintondale, Modena. Wallkill, Milton and Marlboro. "These are the local departments that were called on and actually fought on the ground", he said.

About Nu-Cavu Restaurant

Nu-Cavu is an Italian restaurant with a bar & live music in a scenic space beside the runway of a small airport at 857 Plains Rd, Wallkill, NY. Its a combination of a tavern, pub, restaurant, and venue space for all occasions and gatherings, providing great food and service. Nu-Cabu has entertainment scheduled including; live music, jazz night, karaoke, dance parties, comedy shows, and special seasonal outdoor events such as clam bakes, pig roasts, car shows, and more!

First Responders Benefit at Nu-Cavu in Wallkill

The family event benefitting local fire departements is open to everyone on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 1 - 8pm. $25 donation gets you in the door (Kids 12 and under free). Bands performing include Sucka Punch, Phenomenon, Thre Midnight Image Band, Eden and Dog Party. There will be raffles, gift baskets, gift certificates, bike, sporting goods and more. Don't miss out on this important benefit for area first responders!

Get our free mobile app

Credit: Alan Affuso Credit: Alan Affuso loading...

Top 5 Ways You Can Help Prevent New York Forest Fires During dry and warm weather, we face a higher possibility of brush fires. Here are some vital tips to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Lizzy Snyder

Island for Sale in the Wallkill River The house for sale at 1091 Albany Post Road is small but stunning. The 70-plus acres that come with the sale are beautiful but the best part of this house is that you will also be the proud owner of an island in the Wallkill River in Gardiner New York. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn