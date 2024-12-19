Hudson Valley First Responders Benefit Postponed: New Venue Search Underway

Event for first responders of the Marlboro Mountain fire scheduled for this weekend has been postponed as organizer searches for new venue.

A huge benefit show to help the first responders and their tireless effort in fighting the recent blaze on Marlboro Mountain will happen on a different date and at a different venue says event organizer. The Marlboro Mountain in Plattekill, New York, was contained on October 26, 2024, after burning over 55 acres and expanding into the town of Marlboro.

Alan Affuso had been getting help from a bunch of Hudson Valley area bands, organizing a huge benefit show for first responders that was set to take place this Saturday, Dec. 21 from 1-8pm. Proceeds from the event were going to six local fire departments that fought the Marlboro Mountain fire: Plattekill, Clintondale, Modena. Wallkill, Milton and Marlboro. "These are the local departments that were called on and actually fought on the ground", Affuso said.

The event had been in the works for 6 weeks and was booked at Nu-Cavu in Wallkill, NY but now it has been postponed as Affuso is looking for a new venue willing to host the event.

"Do the circumstances beyond our control. This wonderful event will not be held this saturday at Nu-Cavu. When we get the final lockdown on another venue it will be happen and it will be fantastic. It will not be rebooked at Nu-Cavu", Affuso said.

Alan Affuso is the organizer of a First Responders Benefit and also a band member of the band Sucka Punch. Sucka Punch plays heavy classic and modern rock. The family event benefitting local fire departements was open to everyone was to feature Sucka Punch, Phenomenon, Thre Midnight Image Band, Eden and Dog Party with raffles, gift baskets, gift certificates, bike, sporting goods and more for a $25 donation.

OFFICIAL BAND DECISION... This weekend's benefit will not be rescheduled until we locate another suitable venue where we can once again put on a professional, well organized benefit. All of the donations that we have collected to date will be held and utilized when we land a venue and lock in a date, thank you. To all of our volunteers and bands, Thank you for offering your time and energy we will be calling on your services shortly. To all of you who stepped up to try to help us locate a venue we say thank you. The search continues, we have several strong leads awaiting vetting. Trust me, trust us... ***This benefit will happen***

