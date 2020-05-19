Ron Jeremy Fights With New York Over His Wood

Need a break from Coronavirus news or press conferences? Well, this could do, though get ready for a lot of bad jokes. Adult film star Ron Jeremy is in the middle of a fight with New York City. And according to NBC, it's all about wood. No, not that wood.

NBC reports that Jeremy is trying to block Con Edison from cutting down a tree on his Bayside property that dates back to 1953. Jeremy told the NY Daily News that a neighbor informed him the tree was wrapped in yellow tape the other week. Jeremy cares about his wood:

I looked after that tree all my life. They tried to chop the tree down years ago but I wouldn’t let them. I even belted myself to the tree.

Con Ed says that the tree is on city property, and the Parks Department can remove it. The NYC Parks Department said their inspection found the Norway maple to be in "poor condition," and that the branches could eventually start to fall. The Parks Dept. said some of those branches are close to power lines.

Of course, this isn't stopping Jeremy for wanting to keep the wood erect. The adult star is currently in California and said he's even considered flying back to New York when it's safe to protect the tree.

