While Thursday will bring wide areas of rain and snow across New York state, meteorologists are saying the end of the week should experience clearing skies. This could come right in time as the Aurora Borealis is expected to return, according to Space.com. But will New York state get to see it once again?

NOAA's Space Weather Administration has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for November 28 and 29, as yet a solar storm has erupted on the Sun's surface and n course towards Earth.

How Do We Get the Northern Lights?

The Sun's solar winds send particles through space and towards the Earth at millions of miles per hour. The Earth's magnetic field deflects the solar wind, stretching the field until it sort of snaps these charged particles back down toward the planet.

Once these particles collide with the gases in our atmosphere, they begin to glow, according to the Canadian Space Agency.

Northern Lights Could Return to New York State Thanksgiving Weekend

USA Today says that the Auroras could be seen as far south as states such as New York Thursday and Friday night. NOAA has been tracking a coronal mass ejection that erupted Sunday from the Sun's surface, and it should reach Earth by later this week, according to USA Today.

Scientists do not feel though that this Northern Lights will quite be as vibrant as the October 10 event. If you feel like you've read this headline a number of times this year, then you're certainly not alone. The reason for the increased displays is that our Sun is nearing the peak in its 11-year annual cycle.

