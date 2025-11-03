Parking to Become Illegal in Many Hudson Valley Towns This Month

Hudson Valley drivers may want to start eyeing those “No Parking” signs a little more carefully.

Winter parking rules have officially returned, and some towns have made a few small changes you’ll want to know about before you wake up to find your car has been ticketed or towed away.

No Parking in the Hudson Valley This Winter

In the Town of Wappinger, the long-standing rule has returned for 2025. No vehicle can be left parked on any public road between midnight and 8 am from November 1 through March 31. That covers all town roads outside of the Village of Wappingers Falls.

The Town of Poughkeepsie follows similar hours, banning parking on any street, road, highway, or town lot from midnight to 8 am, November 1 through April 1.

If you live in the Town of Fishkill, your car needs to be off the road between 1 and 7 am from November 1 to April 1. The town’s snow ordinance is active for that entire period, and violations can lead to towing or fines.

Drivers in the Town of Newburgh get a little flexibility, but only if the weather cooperates. Parking is banned on all streets from November 15 to April 15, but only when snow or ice is present.

The Village of Monroe keeps things simple: no overnight street parking from 10 pm. to 6 am, November 1 through April 1.

In Saugerties, timing depends on whether you’re in the village or the town. The Town of Saugerties prohibits parking on town and county roads from 3 to 7 am, November 15 through April 15. The Village of Saugerties has a shorter season, banning overnight parking from December 15 through March 15.

The Village of Ellenville also enforces a nightly ban from 3 to 7 am, November 15 through April 1, while the Village of Rhinebeck allows no street parking between 12:01 and 6 am, November 15 through March 31.

The Village of Goshen limits street parking between 2 and 6 am, November 1 through March 31. Out in the Town of East Fishkill, no vehicle can be left standing on any town or state road from November 1 through April 15.

The City of Middletown no longer has a seasonal overnight ban. Instead, street parking is allowed year-round unless the city declares a snow alert, which temporarily restricts parking until plows finish their work.

Check Local Laws Before Parking on the Street

Almost every town in the Hudson Valley enforces winter parking rules so plows and emergency vehicles can safely move through during storms. Even if the streets look clear when you head to bed, a surprise snow squall could turn that legal spot into a ticket or a tow by morning.

So before the flakes fly, double-check the signs in your neighborhood. The last thing you want is to have to shovel your car out from being plowed in, only to find a ticket on the windshield.