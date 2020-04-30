No, New Amazon Series Was NOT Filmed in the Hudson Valley

Don't be fooled by a new TV series hitting Amazon Prime this Friday.

The trailer for Upload may have you thinking that this is another production shot in the Hudson Valley. Well, you would be wrong. The comedy/sci-fi series imagines a future where people can choose their own afterlife after they die. Being compared to The Good Place, the series follows Nathan, played by Robbie Amell, who is "uploaded" into an afterworld at a luxurious place called "Lakeview."

In the trailer, exterior shots of Lakeview look very much like Mohonk Mountain House. Well, it turns out that the historic hotel in Ulster County was used as the setting for the series. But that's where the local tie-in ends. According to the Hudson Valley Film Commission, in 2017 producers hired a small crew for "what was essentially production on background plates." Although footage of the hotel was used to set up scenes, none of the principal photography for the show was actually filmed in the Hudson Valley.

According to producers, the first season of the series was shot in Vancouver from March through May of last year. Due to the sci-fi theme of the series, there are lots of high tech gags in the show that include some exterior shots. Those were all most likely shot in front of a green-screen, with stock footage of the Hudson Valley later inserted into the background.

Interior shots of the Lakeview look nothing like Mohonk Mountain House. The trailer shows rooms, dining areas and a lobby that are clearly not the actual hotel in Ulster County.

If you really want to see the Hudson Valley on your home screen, HBO's I Know This Much is True will debut on May 10. The limited series was filmed almost entirely in the Hudson Valley. Local residents served as background actors and many recognizable landmarks are expected to be featured throughout the six-episode series based on Wally Lamb's novel of the same name.

