Newburgh Man Faces Years In Jail After Robbing Young Boy
A Newburgh man will spend the next three and a half to seven years in prison after he was convicted of robbing a child in 2024.
Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced Thursday, January 8, that Jamar Murry-El, 32, of Newburgh, was sentenced in the Orange County Court to three and a half to seven years in state prison after he was convicted by a jury of all charges against him including Robbery in the Third Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
According to the DA's office during the trial it was revealed, at 5 p.m. on October 18, 2024, the victim, a ten-year-old boy, was walking to his babysitter’s in the City of Newburgh with $200 cash from his parents to pay the babysitter.
While the boy was on the porch of the babysitter's home, Murry-El
reportedly approached the child and asked for $10. When the child said the money was for his babysitter, Murry-El forcibly took the money from the child’s hands and fled.
Murry-El, was identified as the perpetrator and arrested. He was convicted on August 14, 2025 following a jury trial.
District Attorney Hoovler thanked the City of Newburgh Police Department.
"This defendant’s violent actions against a child are reprehensible,” said District Attorney Hoovler. “The maximum sentence permitted by law, imposed in this case, is the only appropriate outcome for someone who chooses to victimize a child. I commend the bravery of the young victim in this case whose powerful testimony led to the defendant’s conviction. The dedicated prosecutors of my office will not halt in our relentless pursuit of justice on behalf of crime victims.”