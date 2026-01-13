A Newburgh man will spend the next three and a half to seven years in prison after he was convicted of robbing a child in 2024.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced Thursday, January 8, that Jamar Murry-El, 32, of Newburgh, was sentenced in the Orange County Court to three and a half to seven years in state prison after he was convicted by a jury of all charges against him including Robbery in the Third Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

According to the DA's office during the trial it was revealed, at 5 p.m. on October 18, 2024, the victim, a ten-year-old boy, was walking to his babysitter’s in the City of Newburgh with $200 cash from his parents to pay the babysitter.

While the boy was on the porch of the babysitter's home, Murry-El

reportedly approached the child and asked for $10. When the child said the money was for his babysitter, Murry-El forcibly took the money from the child’s hands and fled.

Murry-El, was identified as the perpetrator and arrested. He was convicted on August 14, 2025 following a jury trial.

District Attorney Hoovler thanked the City of Newburgh Police Department.