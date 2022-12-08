Newburgh NY Airline Suddenly Stops This Thing Before Xmas Travel

Are you back to scanning the airlines for super-inexpensive airfares? Yep, me too. There is a hidden gem in an airport at Stewart Newburgh (SWF). It is super close, easy to get parking for and has a handful of discount flights to several destinations in Florida, and a few other states.

There is one airline that does use the Stewart Newburgh New York airport, however this airline, just recently announced a change in how they operate, and they did it just before the Christmas New Year holiday travel rush.

What airline, based out of Newburgh NY, is changing their operation policy?

The airline that made this change is Frontier airlines. They have flights from Stewart Newburgh that fly directly to Tampa, and Orlando, along with Raleigh-Durham and Atlanta. So, what is happening? What are they 'taking away' when they are adding new flights?

What service is Frontier Airlines discontinuing and how can current customers work around it?

Frontier Airlines has decided to discontinue all of their customer service call centers. So, if you are a person who likes to pick up the phone when you have an issue, you will no longer be able to do that for issues with Frontier. So, what do you when you have an issue with this airline? According to Frontier, you will have to reach out via their app, their website, or their social media accounts.

