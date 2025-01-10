Why Is There Only One Arby’s in the Hudson Valley?

They may have the meats, but certainly not enough in the Hudson Valley.

I've been a fan of Arby's for years. You gotta love the Arby's Classic Beef 'N Cheddar. A half pound of America's favorite roast beef on an onion bun with cheddar cheese sauce and red ranch. And you must add the horsey sauce of course.

Arby's actually made our list of the Hudson Valley's Top 5 Fast Food Restaurants taking the number 4 spot. The American fast food sandwich restaurant chain with more than 3,300 restaurants company-wide and third in terms of revenue. In Oct. 2017, Food & Wine magazine called Arby's "America's second largest sandwich chain (after Subway)." Sadly, there is only one Arby's located in New York's Hudson Valley these days. Its in Newburgh.

Why is that? Why is there only one Arby's in the entire Hudson Valley these days? Its criminal if you ask me. The Arby's at the Pilot truck stop off 17K in Newburgh is it. That's all. Now at one time I know there were a few Arby's restaurants in the area. I can't recall all the locations, thought maybe there was one in one of the malls, but I might be wrong. There was always the one at 1491 Rt 9, Wappingers Falls which became a Dunkin' after it closed years ago.

I remember going to an Arby's in Brookfield, CT back in the day as a young kid when my parents would go shopping at Costco. I'd get the 2 beef n cheddars for $4 deal. Unfortunately, the times have changed and do to inflation, the 2 for $4 deal is no more. Its now 2 for $7, but hey, still quite a deal if you ask me.

The reason I'm writing this article is because a recent visit to the Newburgh Arby's got me thinking about the fact that I can't understand why we don't have more of them in the area anymore. Why did the one on Rt 9 in Wappingers Falls close all those years ago? It couldn't have been no business, cause it always was pretty busy from what I recall. Basically, all I'm saying is that we could use more Arby's in the Hudson Valley. At least bring one back to Dutchess County.

