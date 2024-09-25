Popular Newburgh Waterfront Bar Closing Its Doors

A bar that became one of the hottest new waterfront spots has now announced its closing.

The Newburgh waterfront has been the place to be in the Hudon Valley on summer nights for as far back as I can remember. Front Street used to be the place to go, along with Gully's back in the day. So many fond memories of partying it up on the waterfront.

These days there are a lot of popular spots on the Newburgh waterfront like Billy Joe's Ribworks, which is definitely the most popular spot for live music and entertainment. The place is constantly packed with young adults living it up every summer.

Back in 2022, a new spot moved onto the waterfront with a great staff offering up good eats and fun drinks.

Jet Set has been a super fun tropical-themed tiki bar/restaurant that has played host to various radio events over the past 2 years. Jet Set was the location of the first-ever Tigman's Bandana Cabana Party back in January of 2023.

The bar went on to host various other Bandana Cabana and Orange Invasion events last year.

Jet Set Announces Closing

The business took to social media with an announcement on their Instagram page. They thanked friends, regulars, and supporters for the past 2 years and announced that they would unfortunately be closing after one last hula dance this Saturday, Sept. 28.

That’s all folks! To the many friends, regulars and supporters we made over the past 2 years we thank you dearly from the bottom of our hearts.

Thank you to our staff. We could not have flown without you all. Unfortunately, we will be closing after this coming Saturday nights service (9/28) See you in the friendly skies. With a Mai Tai! -Jet Set Tiki Bar

While no official reason was given for the closing, it's sad to see that this fun establishment will no longer be there on the beautiful Newburgh waterfront after this Saturday. Be sure to make a point to stop by and see the staff before they close this Saturday.

Go have some of their delicious food and maybe one more Mai Tai. Count me in for some Smokey Cauliflower, Cold Sesame Noodles and a Painkiller! (an amazing drink). Thanks for the memories Jet Set.