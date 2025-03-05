One Of New York’s Most Unique Historic Landmarks Seeks Volunteers
Bannerman Island Trust team is looking for volunteers to contribute to the preservation of the popular landmark.
Bannerman Island is part of the Hudson Highlands State Park under the jurisdiction of the New York State.
Bannerman Island is uninhabited island in the Hudson River, in New York's Hudson Valley near Newburgh. The principal feature on the island is Bannerman's Castle, an abandoned military surplus warehouse. The island is about 50 miles north of New York City and about 1,000 feet from the Hudson River's eastern bank. It covers about 6.5 acres, most of it rock.
The castle is currently the property of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and is mostly in ruins. While portions of the exterior walls still stand, all the internal floors and non-structural walls have since burned down. The island has been the victim of vandalism, trespass, neglect, and decay.
Volunteers Needed at Bannerman Island
Bannerman Island Trust team is looking for volunteers to help with the preservation of one of New York's Bannerman Island. They're looking for dedicated and passionate volunteers to assist with various tasks aimed at maintaining and restoring the island’s buildings, trails, and natural beauty. Responsibilities include light carpentry, trail clearing, painting/staining and general site maintenance.
Qualifications
Benefits
Tour Bannerman Island This Year in the Hudson Valley
Gallery Credit: J.Buono
Scenes From Pollepel Island & Bannerman Castle
Gallery Credit: Brandi Hunter