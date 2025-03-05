Bannerman Island Trust team is looking for volunteers to contribute to the preservation of the popular landmark.

Bannerman Island is part of the Hudson Highlands State Park under the jurisdiction of the New York State.

Bannerman Island is uninhabited island in the Hudson River, in New York's Hudson Valley near Newburgh. The principal feature on the island is Bannerman's Castle, an abandoned military surplus warehouse. The island is about 50 miles north of New York City and about 1,000 feet from the Hudson River's eastern bank. It covers about 6.5 acres, most of it rock.

The castle is currently the property of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and is mostly in ruins. While portions of the exterior walls still stand, all the internal floors and non-structural walls have since burned down. The island has been the victim of vandalism, trespass, neglect, and decay.

Volunteers Needed at Bannerman Island

Bannerman Island Trust team is looking for volunteers to help with the preservation of one of New York's Bannerman Island. They're looking for dedicated and passionate volunteers to assist with various tasks aimed at maintaining and restoring the island’s buildings, trails, and natural beauty. Responsibilities include light carpentry, trail clearing, painting/staining and general site maintenance.

Qualifications Must be 16 years of age or older (with parental consent for volunteers under 18). -A passion for history, nature, and preservation. -No prior experience is required, but experience in carpentry, painting, or trail work is a plus. -Ability to work outdoors in varying weather conditions. -Volunteers must be able to lift light to moderate weights, stand for long periods, and perform physically demanding tasks.

Benefits

-Gain hands-on experience in preservation, carpentry, and trail management.

-Learn about the history and significance of Bannerman Island and contribute to its future.

-Be part of a dedicated community working to preserve a historic landmark.

-Opportunity to connect with other like-minded individuals.

Complimentary ferry ride to and from the island.

Get our free mobile app

If interested in volunteering call 845-831-1001 for more details. You can fill out a volunteer application form here

Tour Bannerman Island This Year in the Hudson Valley From May until October, Bannerman Island will host tours and fun events giving Hudson Valley residents and those visiting an experience of a lifetime. Gallery Credit: J.Buono