Breeze Airways Adds New Non-Stop Route From Stewart Airport

Travel now more accessible than ever, and at a bargain.

Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, NY is adding a new route to its itinerary. Breeze Airways an American low-cost airline headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. The airline was founded by David Neeleman, who previously co-founded Morris Air, WestJet, JetBlue, and Azul Linhas Aereas. Breeze's operations launched on May 27, 2021, with its inaugural flight from Tampa International Airport to Charleston International Airport. The new airline launched service out of Stewart Airport back in February.

Those who like to travel south to Florida have reason to be excited, as its being reported that Breeze Airways has added a new additional route out of Stewart Airport with non-stop service to Fort Myers, Florida. Its the airline's third non-stop destination out of Stewart along withOrlando, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina.

When Does the New Flight Route at Stewart Airport Go Into Effect?

Daily Freeman reports that the new route will be twice-weekly service on Wednesdays and Saurdays starting on October 2. Flights start at just $89.

“We’re thrilled that Breeze has enjoyed so much early success at New York Stewart International Airport that they’re already expanding service,” Said Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Aviation Director Charles R. Everett Jr. said in a press release. “It’s a big win for our customers, who now have yet another option for travel to Florida. And today’s announcement amplifies what we’ve been saying for years: New York Stewart is an excellent option for airlines and we’re confident that this is the start of bigger and better things to come.”

“We’re bringing more service to Stewart/Newburgh with this new route to Fort Myers”, Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey said in the release.

A posting on the Sullivan Catskills Visitors Associaition Facebook page also confirmed the news, pondering what route The Port Auhtority plans to add next. As Spring just arrived and everyone has "Spring Fever", its an exciting time to live in the Hudson Valley area, with great opportunities to get away for a bit.

