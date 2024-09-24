3 Reasons To Attend Popular Hudson River Craft Beer Festival

Hudson River Craft Beer Festival returns this year at new location in Newburgh, NY.

So many great times over the years at the Hudson RiveR Crafte Beer Festival. Its always been THE beer festival to attend in the Hudson Valley area for over 10 years and beer lovers are super excited for its new home this year at People's Waterfront Park in Newburgh.

This Saturday, Sept. 28 just happens to be National Drink Beer Day! What better day to celebrate. According to National Day Calendar, the special day toasts that malty elixir annually on September 28. Just as the Oktoberfest season comes to an end, the day reminds us to enjoy the world's most popular adult beverage.

Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

Hudson River Craft Beer Festival's New Location

People's Waterfront Park on the Newburgh Waterfront is the brand new home for the annual festival. The even larger park than the previous festival location is located on the river directly down the hill from Newburgh Brewery and a short walk from Billy Joe's Rib Works at 1 Washington St in Newburgh, NY. This year's event will be bigger and better than ever!

Here are 3 Reasons to Attend the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival:

1. The Food Trucks and Vendors

Food Trucks Photo by Nathalia Segato on Unsplash loading...

Some of the best area gourmet food trucks and restaurants will be represented at this year's festival:

Plus the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival includes an opportunity to do some shopping as you stroll the vendors market. Make sure to visit all the handcrafters, artists, vendors & small businesses participating and providing a wide variety of fun gift giving selections.

Created with Love Boutique Created with Love Boutique loading...

Created with Love Boutique will be there with their recycled guitar string jewelry and gemstones. The Softer Side is also one of our most popular vendors with reusable and whimsical canvas tote bags and decorative towels. Hummingbird Hollow Art is always a favorite with handpainted decor for home and garden. Grab some bling with jewelry from Elysian Jewels NYC, Bijou Charm Bar & more. “Bliss Beauty” will have all new products for your fall cosmetic look and Lilly Bear Treats is always a big hit with their all natural pet treats.

2. The Live Music

Probable Cause Band Facebook Probable Cause Band Facebook loading...

Established in 2011 in the Hudson Valley, Probable Cause is a fun, high energy 5 piece band that plays a wide variety of rock, classic rock, pop, top 40, R&B and a little bit of country. The band was voted best cover band in the Hudson Valley by WPDH 101.5 and listeners with the Kings and Queens of the Cover Bands contest in 2023.

attachment-Shades loading...

Shades, composed of LA, Dave Morales, Sean Walker, is the Hudson Valley's favorite Pop and R&B band. See both Probable Cause and Shades perform live at the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival.

3. The Beer

Some great breweries will be on-site at this year's festival.



Chuck Merrihew loading...

Aspire

Newburgh Brewing

Obscure Oscillation Brewing

Millhouse Brewing

Rushing Duck

Roscoe

Southern Tier

Rogue

Upstate

Victory

Rip Van Winkle

Ommegang

Founders

Flying Monkeys

Kings Court Brewery

Captain Lawrence

Brooklyn Brewery

Dogfish Head

New Belgium

Bad Seed

Bells

Angry Orchard

Duclaw

Ithaca

Shipyard

Sam Adams

& many more

Get tickets and more info on the 2024 Hudson River Craft Beer Festival here. Use promo code Tigman to take $10 off.