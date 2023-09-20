Newburgh Area’s Best Bar For Burgers Up For Sale After 40 Years

A legendary Hudson Valley bar that serves up some of the best burgers and wings in the Newburgh area is now for sale.

This year has seen many long-time Hudson Valley bars change ownership. Loughran's in Salisbury Mills was purchased back in February after 35 years of being known as the "friendliest pub" in the Hudson Valley and Sweeney's Irish Pub was recently purchased by two brothers in Walden after being sold by Gary Sweeney after 26 years.

Now, another long-time watering hole in New Windsor could be about to change hands. The bar, recently purchased in 2020, has just been listed for sale.

Three years ago, Michael Hinspeter made the owner of Hoagie Barmichaels "an offer he couldn't refuse". The single father of three had just retired after working for 20 years at Verizon and decided that he wanted to be a bar owner. It turns out that Hinspeter is pretty good at it.

Hoagie Barmichaels has earned recognition for not only serving up good times and great beer but also serving up one of the best cheeseburgers in the entire Hudson Valley. The lively bar also hosts dart leagues, live music, trivia contests and other special events.

Hoagie Barmichaels in New Windsor Up For Sale

After running the bar for just three years, Hinspeter has put Hoagie Barmichaels up for sale again. A listing from Keller Williams Valley Realty shows that the building and bar is being offered at $800,000. Those interested in just taking over control of the bar have the option to buy the business for $300,000.

The good news is that Hinspeter has made it clear he has no intention to sell the property without the business, making it more likely that Hoagie Barmichaels will continue to operate after the sale.

